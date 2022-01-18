Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Donald Trump’s post-election legal team. The panel is demanding information and testimony from Giuliani, Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn. Trump’s lawyers filed multiple lawsuits claiming election fraud that were roundly rejected by the courts but gave rise to the lie that Trump did not really lose the 2020 presidential contest. Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson says ite is interested in the individuals’ conversations with Trump surrounding his attempts to stop the counting of the electoral votes.