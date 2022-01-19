Chilly Ohio qualifier nears ‘high risk’ for USSF guidelines

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

A kickoff temperature of about 25 degrees is forecast for the United States’ World Cup qualifier against El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio, on Jan. 27. That could mean a wind chill index approaching what the U.S. Soccer Federation’s health guidelines call “high risk for cold-related illness.” AccuWeather forecast the 7 p.m. temperature in Columbus next Thursday will be 24 to 26 degrees with winds from the west at 4 to 14 mph and a 40% chance of snow showers. The forecast for the Jan. 30 qualifier against Canada at Hamilton, Ontario, calls for temperatures from 22 to 24 and winds at 5-10 mph with a 10% chance of snow flurries. The forecast for the Feb. 2 qualifier against Honduras at St. Paul, Minnesota is for 18 to 20 degrees.