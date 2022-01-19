US begins offering 1B free COVID tests, but many more needed

By MATTHEW PERRONE and KATE BRUMBACK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, people across the U.S. can log on to a government website and order free, at-home COVID-19 tests. But the White House push may do little to ease the omicron surge, and experts say Washington will have to do a lot more to fix the country’s long-troubled testing system. The website, COVIDTests.gov, allows people to order four at-home tests per household and have them delivered by mail. But the tests won’t arrive for seven to 12 days, after omicron is expected to peak in many parts of the country.