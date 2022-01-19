What comes next in New York’s investigation of Donald Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James is using a court filing to outline much of the evidence her investigators have gathered so far in her yearslong investigation of former President Donald Trump. The legal memo filed Tuesday claimed the Republican’s company used “fraudulent or misleading” valuations of its assets while seeking loans and tax breaks. Trump hasn’t been charged with any wrongdoing. James has yet to decide whether she even wants to file a lawsuit. Tuesday’s filing was meant to persuade a judge that Donald Trump and his children Don Jr. and Ivanka should be forced to answer questions under oath.