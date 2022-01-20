Arbitrator: UConn coach Ollie improperly fired; owed $11M

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — An arbitrator has ruled that UConn improperly fired former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and must pay him more than $11 million, Ollie’s lawyer said. Attorney Jacques Parenteau called the decision from arbitrator Mark Irvings a “total vindication” for Ollie, who was fired in March 2018 after the school reported numerous NCAA violations in his program. The school called the decision “nonsensical” but did not say whether it would seek to have the award vacated. Parenteau said UConn has 10 business days to comply with the arbitration order.