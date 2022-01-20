EXPLAINER: How UK Conservatives can change their leader

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Some Conservative lawmakers in Britain are talking about ousting their leader, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, over allegations that he and his staff held lockdown-breaching parties during the coronavirus pandemic. The party has a complex process for changing leaders that starts by lawmakers writing letters to demand a no-confidence vote. If the number of letters reaches 54, it triggers a secret ballot in which all 359 Conservative legislators can vote. If Johnson wins the vote, he would be safe from another challenge for a year. If he loses, he would resign and a two-stage party leadership contest would be held in which he would be barred from running.