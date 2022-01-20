UK lawmaker says Johnson critics face government ‘blackmail’

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — A lawmaker from Britain’s governing Conservatives has accused the government of blackmailing opponents of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Tory member of Parliament William Wragg said Thursday that legislators calling for a challenge to Johnson’s leadership have faced “intimidation.” That has included threats of a loss of funding for their constituencies. Wragg said some of the reports amounted to blackmail. He urged lawmakers to contact the police. Johnson’s office said it was “not aware of any evidence” to support the allegations. The comments are a sign of a deepening rift in the party over Johnson’s leadership. Wragg is among a group of Tory lawmakers openly calling for Johnson to face a no-confidence vote over allegations of lockdown-breaching government parties.