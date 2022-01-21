Bielefeld beats Frankfurt to boost Bundesliga survival bid

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Patrick Wimmer has scored one goal and set up another as Arminia Bielefeld surprisingly beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to boost its hopes of avoiding relegation from the Bundesliga. The win lifts Bielefeld up two places to 14th in the 18-team Bundesliga and away from the relegation zone as it aims for a third consecutive season in the top tier on one of the league’s smallest budgets. Frankfurt stays eighth after continuing its winless start to 2022 in three games so far.