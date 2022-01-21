Mets coaches: Sherlock reunites with Showalter for 3rd time

NEW YORK (AP) — Glenn Sherlock will be the New York Mets’ bench coach this season, reuniting for the third time with new manager Buck Showalter. The Mets announced the staff Friday. Eric Chavez is the hitting coach, with Wayne Kirby coaching first base and being the outfield/baserunning instructor. Joey Cora coaches third base and becomes the infield instructor. Craig Bjornson joins the Mets as the bullpen coach and Jeremy Barnes was promoted from director of player initiatives to assistant hitting coach. Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner remains for the third season. The 61-year-old Sherlock was on the Mets’ staff from 2017-19. He worked for Pittsburgh the past two years as its game-planning coach and catching instructor. Sherlock previously worked under Showalter with the Yankees and Diamondbacks.