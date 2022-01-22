ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Chilly and small rain chance

Good Saturday evening to you all! Sheesh, the winds have been roaring on the west side today! That's because they are coming from the east, over the Franklins, and picking up speed as they move through the west side. At the airport, wind gusts up to about 30 mph have been recorded but it is very likely that on the west side they have been stronger (my guess is around 35 mph). The winds will stick around for a few more hours but will eventually calm down overnight into tomorrow.

Tomorrow, the moisture that is hanging over Arizona will start to move into our area. We will have a low chance of rain (~20%), but it's still a chance! I expect any rain showers to affect our area after lunchtime through dinner time. The showers will be overall very light. For the mountains, if these showers make it to you, you will likely see some snow falling down. Any accumulations will be light, but the NWS suggested about 1-2 inches could fall from these showers.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and near normal this time of year, and then after Wednesday, we will cool down with temperatures below normal once again. Stay warm and enjoy your weekend!