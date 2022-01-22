El Paso man raising money to help his dog walk

EL PASO, Texas- EJ Acosta's dog Woody needs help before his time is up.

If Woody does not get the corrective procedures done to his back legs, doctors told Acosta the pain may be too unbearable for the dog to sustain.

Born with multiple deformities in his legs, knees and tendons, Woody can not walk without struggle and pain.

“When I first got him, I didn’t know what was going on. I just knew there was a problem. His legs were very wobbly and one time when he jumped I heard him cry,” the dog owner shared.

According to Acosta, local vets are not equipped to handle the care that Woody needs. He said they suggested putting Woody down.

“He’s a family member to me and for them to tell me to put him down, felt like, you know, would they tell a human that? You know it was almost until I couldn't see the light,” Acosta explained.

The next option was the Veterinarian School at Texas A&M.

After expensive CT scans and observation a surgeon was available but the family would have to wait until March.

The problem is if the surgery is not done sooner then Woody's body would have grown too much for the surgery to help leaving the animal to endure a life of pain and arthritis.

Luckily Acosta found a surgeon who teaches at Louisiana State and is willing to do the surgery before it is too late.

Acosta's family though has spent over $10,000 already on vet bills and to get new CT scans, surgery and the therapy Woody needs is going to cost another $10,000.

Click here to donate to the family's fundraiser for Woody.