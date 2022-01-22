Local animal rescue sees increase in pet intakes of COVID victims

EL PASO, Texas– With more than 3,000 Covid-19 deaths in El Paso alone, thousands of Borderland pets have lost their owners.

According to Law N’ Paws, there has been an increase of intake requests at local shelters, causing overcrowding.

A spokeswoman for the shelter said that since the pandemic started, they have seen a big increase in intake requests from owners that are sick and can no longer care for their pets themselves.

Spokeswoman Daniela Ward also said that many people have lost their jobs and cannot afford to keep their pets.

She said it’s important to have a plan b, especially at a time when things are uncertain.

“Unfortunately, we do see our dogs as our family members, but the law sees them as property" Ward said. "o if you set up for somebody to take care of your animal once you pass, a trust would help that person take care of your animal, that would be the best scenario."

Ward said the shelter is over capacity with more than 60 dogs inside.

In a place that normally is lucky to place 1 animal in a home a month, it's now even harder to get that.

“Obviously with the pandemic, a lot of people’s jobs were in trouble," Ward said. "They're holding on to money a lot more. That means less donations for us, less blankets, less food. Also with that adoptions, a lot less people are wanting to adopt because of the financial responsibility that it takes."

You can donate to the pets at the PetSmarts located at Joe Battle and Montana.