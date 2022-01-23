Tatum scores 51 in Celtics’ 116-87 rout of Wizards

By NOAH TRISTER

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 51 points and the Boston Celtics breezed to a 116-87 victory over the Washington Wizards. Tatum had 48 of those points in the first three quarters, making nine 3-pointers and shot 18 of 28 from the field. He had 31 points by halftime and reached 50 on a drive to the basket with just over 4:30 remaining in the game. Bradley Beal scored 19 points for the Wizards, who never led in coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s return from being on the COVID-19 health and safety protocol list.