Erling Haaland sidelined again due to ‘muscular problems’

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s top-scorer Erling Haaland has been forced to take another break due to what the club says are “muscular problems.” Haaland had to go off in the 63rd minute of Dortmund’s 3-2 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday with what appeared to be a groin injury. The 21-year-old Norwegian forward underwent medical examinations on Sunday and Monday. Dortmund says, “Haaland is suffering from muscular problems, which require treatment and further examinations in the coming days.” The club did not say how long the forward would miss. It’s the third time this season Haaland has been sidelined with reported muscle problems.