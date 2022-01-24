Las Cruces city leaders to discuss strategies for helping the homeless

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - On Monday afternoon, the Las Cruces City Council plans to discuss how to help the growing number of homeless residents inside the city.

"Individuals experiencing homelessness is a growing concern on both the national and local level," reads the item on the council work session. "The cost of not addressing homelessness are greater than the cost to end homelessness."

According to the city, between 15,000 and 20,000 people experience homelessness in New Mexico every year. According to the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, more than 6,500 people do not have the assistance they need to escape homelessness.

Last September, the mayor of Las Cruces witnessed the challenges of homeless people in the area and heard their 'eye-opening' stories.

"It was really a great experience to understand exactly what some of our residents are going through," said Mayor Ken Miyagishima.