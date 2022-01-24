Skip to Content
Man, woman arrested in dismemberment deaths of El Paso couple in Juarez

Jaqueline Isela C.R. and David R, Suspects in double murder.
JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Chihuahuan state officials say they've arrested two people in connection to the deaths of two women whose bodies were dismembered and dumped in bags along a highway.

Investigators say 25-year-old Jaqueline Isela C. R. and 24-year-old David R. were captured in connection to the investigation.

According to investigators, Julissa Ramirez and Nohemi Medina Martinez were contacted by the suspects on Jan. 15.

Investigators say Julissa and Nohemi were taken to a home located on Calle Del Ejido, intersection with Calle Alejandro Domínguez, in the town of San Isidro, in Ciudad Juárez.

Investigators believe they were murdered in that home and later thrown on the Juárez-Porvenir highway, near the town of San Agustín.

  • Two women were found murdered in Juarez were identified as Julissa Ramirez (L), Nohemi Medina Martinez (R). Photo: Canal 44.
  • Julissa Ramirez's Facebook page. One photo shows the victims pictured together.
Canal 44 has identified the victims killed in Sunday's attack. ABC-7 tracked down the source of the photo from one of the victim's Facebook profiles.
