Man, woman arrested in dismemberment deaths of El Paso couple in Juarez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua -- Chihuahuan state officials say they've arrested two people in connection to the deaths of two women whose bodies were dismembered and dumped in bags along a highway.

Investigators say 25-year-old Jaqueline Isela C. R. and 24-year-old David R. were captured in connection to the investigation.

According to investigators, Julissa Ramirez and Nohemi Medina Martinez were contacted by the suspects on Jan. 15.

Investigators say Julissa and Nohemi were taken to a home located on Calle Del Ejido, intersection with Calle Alejandro Domínguez, in the town of San Isidro, in Ciudad Juárez.

Investigators believe they were murdered in that home and later thrown on the Juárez-Porvenir highway, near the town of San Agustín.