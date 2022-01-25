ABC-7 at Noon: Giving your dog peanut butter

EL PASO, Texas -- Peanut butter isn't just for humans, but for your furry friends too!

There are all kinds of ways to offer it, like utilizing dog toys like Kong's to making homemade recipes. The treat gives the Humane Society of El Paso to provide enrichment for the dogs at the shelter, which helps the animal avoid boredom and other behavior problems.

An easier to clean alternative to give you're dog peanut butter is with the help of a plastic frisbee. Simply rubbing a small portion on the concave part of the frisbee makes it easier to place on the kennel for the dogs entertainment.

Dogs, however, can be allergic to peanut butter. The Humane Society of El Paso said if you notice your dog starting to swell up or their skin begins looking irritated, get in contact with your personal veterinarian and find try out some other alternatives. You can also give dogs applesauce/canned food.

Dogs like Rocket love peanut butter. Rocket is a 3-year-old German Shepherd mix and has been with the shelter since November. He's previously lived with kids, dogs, and has been introduced to crate training. He would make an excellent running/hiking companion. To learn more on how to adopt Rocket contact the Humane Society of El Paso at (915) 532-6971.