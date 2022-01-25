Democratic lawmakers seek incentives for hydrogen production

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators are proposing an array of financial incentives aimed at fostering hydrogen production in New Mexico. Incentives such as tax credits, tax deductions and publicly sponsored loans are included in the bill published Tuesday. Environmentalists are wary of the environmental impacts of hydrogen production in New Mexico using natural gas as an energy source and feed stock. Leading Democratic legislators and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham are backing efforts to ramp up hydrogen production in New Mexico to spur employment and economic growth.