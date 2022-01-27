El Paso Children’s Hospital sees rise in pediatric Covid patients; few with severe symptoms

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Since the start of the year, El Paso has seen an increase in pediatric Covid cases and so have hospitals.

Officials with the El Paso Children's Hospital told ABC-7 the hospital has seen close to 300 pediatric patients who have tested positive in January alone.

Pediatric patients are anyone under the age of 18. But the good news is that the vast majority of these children are not experiencing severe symptoms.

Dr. Jeffery Schuster, the chief medical officer, said all patients are tested for covid-19 when they're admitted.

The hospital currently has 17 patients who have tested positive but Dr. Schuster said only two of those patients came in due to complications from covid-19, a key distinction in the numbers.

"I think the two that are admitted for Covid-19 have respiratory problems, so cough, shortness of breath, things like that," Dr. Schuster said.

While it is rare, some children do require emergency care. "If your child has trouble breathing, that's a reason to go to the hospital," Dr. Schuster said. "If your child has what we call an altered mental status, their brain doesn't seem to work and well, that kid needs to be seen. if you're concerned about heart function, for instance, that's also a critical thing."

If you're child starts feeling sick, it's important call your pediatrician. EPCH is urging parents not to bring their children to the ER if they're trying to get their child tested for Covid-19.

The hospital ER is not a testing site.