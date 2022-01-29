Man killed in Socorro grocery store parking lot

SOCORRO, Texas - Officers found a man dead Saturday morning in a Socorro grocery store parking lot, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, at about 10:30 a.m., Socorro police responded to a report of a fight in the parking lot of Vista Quality Market near the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Moon Road.

Upon arrival, officers found one man dead. The sheriff's office has since taken over the investigation.

Deputies could not say what led to the attack or how the man was killed. They also have yet to announce any arrests.

The deadly attack happened during a busy Saturday morning when dozens of customers were getting groceries.