One dead, one injured in Las Cruces trailer park shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A shooting at a trailer park in south central Las Cruces left one man dead and another person injured on Saturday, police confirm.

Det. Frank Torres told ABC-7 that a call came in at 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning about a shooting at the Las Brisas trailer park on Turquoise Avenue near Union Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old man dead, according to police. A second gunshot victim sought medical treatment at Memorial Medical Center. Their condition is not known.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time. Det. Torres said there is a chance the two victims might have fired at each other, but that remains under investigation. They have yet to make an arrest.