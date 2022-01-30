ABC-7 Sunday Xtra: Rising Crime in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas-The bodies of four women found in Juarez inside plastic bags raises concerns about a possible uptick in violence against women in Juarez.

Two of those women were found dismembered inside those plastic bags. They were a married lesbian couple with children.

Chihuahua and Juarez officials find these and other crimes so alarming they have launched a multi-pronged battle against perpetrators, bringing in reinforcements from the federal and state level.

The initiative is called 'Juntos para Juarez' or 'together for Juarez'.

Sunday on ABC-7 Xtra, host Saul Saenz talks to a former DEA agent and a former US Marshall with knowledge of cartels and gangs in Juarez.

Saul asks both men to break down what is happening in Juarez; he asks if they believe crime is on the rise and if crime can reach the levels seen in 2010 when women's bodies were unearthed in the outskirts of Juarez.

Both agree the government initiative can help but believe more is needed.

Saul asks if they believe the crime will spill over to El Paso. Their responses, Sunday on ABC 7 Xtra at 10:35 p.m.