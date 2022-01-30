Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
Published 10:05 AM

Lakers’ James returns to Los Angeles for treatment on knee

KVIA

By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — LeBron James has continued swelling in his left knee and is not with the Los Angeles Lakers against the Atlanta Hawks. James is missing his third straight game. He returned to Los Angeles for treatment. Another Lakers All-Star, forward Anthony Davis, is starting after missing one game with right wrist soreness. Davis had the wrist taped during pregame warmups. Guard Kendrick Nunn is out with a right knee bone bruise. Guard Malik Monk was listed as probable after missing one game with soreness in his left groin. Atlanta’s Trae Young and De’Andre Hunter are questionable with hip and ankle injuries, respectively.

ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content