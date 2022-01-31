New Mexico lawmakers advance Native American education bills

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press / Report for American

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Legislature is once again considering a suite of bills that would increase funding for Native American tribal education departments and tribal libraries. The measures are backed by tribal leaders frustrated with slow progress by the state. The school and library funding bills advanced on Monday from the House Education Committee. Supporters say the bills would help the state to satisfy a court order to improve education for Native American students. Critics are raising questions about how the effectiveness of the spending would be tracked. A third bill focusing on higher education funding for Native American teachers is also under discussion.