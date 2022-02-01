El Paso entrepreneurs: Here’s how you can audition for season 14 of ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’

EL PASO, Texas - Entrepreneurs who hope to come face to face with the sharks on ABC's hit series 'Shark Tank' can take part in an online casting call for the show's 14th season later this year. Casting director Mindy Zemrak appeared Monday on ABC-7 at 4.

"We're on the hunt for some really excited and passionate entrepreneurs," said Zemrak, who has been casting director for the show since the first season. Due to the pandemic, all of the casting is being done online. And Zemrak offered borderland entrepreneurs a couple of tips for filling out the online form for your casting submission.

"You definitely want to stand out," said Zemrak. "So the best way to do that on paper, or on your computer, is to tell us what sets you apart. Tell us a little about your backstory and your journey of how you got to making this business or product. Also, anything that helps set your product apart from anything else that might be competitive. Because we want to know, 'Oh, ok, that is different from what already exists,' or they've put a new spin on it. If you have any sales, if you have patents, we want to know all of that."

If you're interested in applying for the casting call, go to: https://abc.com/shows/shark-tank/apply.