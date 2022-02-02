Borderland homeless shelters brace for influx as temperatures drop

EL PASO, Texas – As the temperatures drop, the population at homeless shelters rises.

John Martin, deputy director at the Opportunity Center, said the shelter expects about a 25% increase among those seeking shelter as early as Wednesday.

Martin said they are closely monitoring the space available to keep more people warm.

Due to the extreme weather, Martin said they have decided to launch their outreach program, the Hope Initiative, on Thursday.

In collaboration with Centro San Vicente and the UTEP Department of Social Work, the Opportunity Center for the Homeless has received funds from a private foundation, Direct Relief, to be able to create the new program.

As part of this new initiative, a team from the center will hit the streets and provide a winter care package for those in need that are not already staying in shelters.

This package includes jackets, blankets and beanies.

He said they would also use this opportunity to encourage people to come and stay at the shelter.

However, Martin said he is worried that the shelter will run out of space and rapid covid tests, which are used daily.

"We have to weigh what are the adverse effects of the temperature versus covid and should we squeeze in a little bit tighter for a few nights as things warm up a little bit, and those are judgment calls that we make on a daily basis," said Martin.

Miles away in Las Cruces, New Mexico, shelters like the Community of Hope are also preparing to distribute goods to people living in the streets.

Nicole Martinez, executive director for the Community of Hope, said that staff is out in the field counting how many people are experiencing homelessness and at the same time offering cold-weather items to non-shelter residents.

"Making sure they have what they need so they can make it through this terrible cold," said Martinez.

Gospel Rescue Mission Executive Director, Henry Young, said that anyone checking in to the center would have to show that they have had their vaccinations and/or proof of a negative test within the last 24-48 hours.