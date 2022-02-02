Borderland winter resources: Warming Centers

Warming Centers:

EL PASO:

The Office of Emergency Management, in collaboration with the City’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Extreme Weather Task Force, will open the following warming centers for the community. The warming centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. February 2 through February 5:

Galatzan Recreation Center - 650 Wallenberg Dr.

Marty Robbins Rec Center - 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.

Memorial Senior Center - 1800 Byron St.

Chamizal Community Center - 2119 Cypress Ave.

Wellington Chew Senior Center - 4430 Maxwell Ave.

Pavo Real Senior Center - 9301 Alameda Ave.

San Juan Senior Center - 5701 Tamburo Ct.

For more information call 3-1-1, or visit ElPasoReady.org.​