Brady bids football adieu, thanks everyone — except Patriots

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady took the New England Patriots to the top echelon of the NFL during his 20-year run with the team, filling up stat sheets and the franchise’s trophy case while winning six Super Bowl titles. He remained the region’s favorite sports son even after he left for Tampa Bay, promptly won a seventh Super Bowl ring there and then returned the following season to defeat his former team. It’s why many across New England were left confused when he failed to include a single mention of the Patriots or their fans in his official retirement announcement.