New Mexico governor appoints new top water official

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed her recently named water adviser to now serve as the state engineer. As New Mexico’s top water official, Mike Hamman will oversee water rights and will serves as secretary of the Interstate Stream Commission. The panel manages interstate water compacts and long-term water planning. Hamman will replace John D’Antonio, who retired in December after citing a persistent lack of financial support to protect the state’s water resources. Hamman told lawmakers earlier this week that one priority will be completing the governor’s 50-year water plan as the state aims to be better prepared for a more arid future.