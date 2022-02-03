Snow blankets the Borderland; bringing cold, chance to have some fun

EL PASO, Texas - After a cold, windy, snowy...yes, SNOWY night, Borderland residents were greeted with a brand new winter landscape. While many plan to stay bundled up nice and warm in their homes, others decided to get outside and get active, while others plan to have fun.

Oliver and Rex Gonzalez-Caldwell were enjoying a game of catch with their dad Javier at a west side park on Thursday. They were very enthusiastic about the snow.

"'Do you guys like the snow?' "Yes!" 'Do you love it?' "Yes!" the boys shouted. When asked about their favorite things to do in the snow, the older sibling said he likes to "play snowball fights and make snowmans."

Kitty Spalding and Tom Spieczny, who have lived in El Paso for 40 years, are no strangers to the occasional snow that covers the area. They didn't let the snow, or cold keep them inside all day on Thursday. When asked what they will be doing for the rest of today, Kitty said she would be enjoying hot chocolate, while Tom said, "a big fire, and I'm going to make a chili for tonight. So we're going to stay warm after we're done with this walk."

George Saenz is another El Pasoan who headed outside to get some exercise and enjoy his hobby.

"I enjoy it, I enjoy walking it, it's beautiful, people need to keep exercising that's what I promote. I like to take pictures so I tell everybody I'm a 'phonographer' so I'm taking pictures of different parts of the park and it's very beautiful right now because we don't have snow that often."

Borderland snow is a rare occurrence, especially when compared to other parts of the country. That is why so many El Pasoans take advantage of the novelty.