Is it too late to protect your pipes with this Borderland freeze?

EL PASO, Texas - The winter storm that moved through the area on Wednesday night brought freezing temperatures to the Borderland. For reference, on Wednesday night in El Paso, temperatures bottomed out at 20 degrees at the airport with windchill in the single digits. On Thursday at the airport, 18 was the low, with windchill in the teens.

Forty-five minutes north, Las Cruces on Wednesday reached a low of 24 with windchill in the teens, and on Thursday, 16 degrees was the low with windchill in the single digits. If numbers stress you out, the bottom line is that it has been VERY cold! In early February, daytime temperatures should be in the low 60s, whereas overnight lows should be sitting right around freezing.

The question is, is it too late to try to protect your pipes? The simple answer is yes. The cold temperatures we've already had are more than enough to cause your pipes to freeze and break. ABC-7 reached out to Sun City Plumbers, who stated they are "very busy" will multiple calls about broken pipes.

