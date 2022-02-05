Skip to Content
By
New
Published 5:44 PM

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Calm, and warming weather

Hello all and happy Saturday! We are expecting mostly calm weather over the entire next week, with only two cold fronts that will slow our warming trend ever so slightly. Those fronts will move in tomorrow night and Thursday, as we warm back up to normal by the end of the week.

No rain or snow is expected over the entire next week. We'll have low end breezy conditions on Sunday and Thursday, but it certainly wont be that bad. Enjoy this warming trend!

News

Katie Frazier

Katie Frazier is an ABC-7 meteorologist and reporter.

