Voter-access bill advances in New Mexico Legislature

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Democrat-backed bill to expand voting access in New Mexico has won a crucial endorsement from a Senate panel. The committee voted 7-4 along party lines Monday with Republicans in opposition to a bill that would make Election Day a holiday, streamline mail-in voting and further automate voter registration. The bill also would provide convicted felons with the opportunity to register to vote as they exit prison. Republican Party leaders have raised concerns that the bill would increase opportunities for deceitful voting. Legislators have until Feb. 17 to send the bill a governor, who supports the initiative.