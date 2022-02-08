Donald in mix as European captain and playing waiting game

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Luke Donald has the credentials as a Ryder Cup captain for Europe. This soon? Attribute that to the uncertainty over the potential of a Saudi-backed super league. Donald suddenly is on the fast track as a leading candidate to be the next captain. Lee Westwood was the presumptive favorite until he took his name out of the mix. Westwood also mentioned signing an NDA with the Saudi group and that might rule him out. Donald says he’s waiting to hear word. Europe has a history of naming captains in January, so it’s running behind.