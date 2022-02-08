Santa Teresa, New Mexico warehouse construction booming

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico- Construction on a new 365,000 sq ft speculative warehouse broke ground in January 2022.

A speculative warehouse is a warehouse built without already having a tenant ready to occupy the space. The new Santa Teresa construction will be the largest in the area.

The site is being developed by Blue Road Investments out of Dallas. The developer builds and rents warehouses throughout the Borderland.

Blue Road Investments Cofounder Joe Zingaro told ABC-7, the lack of high-quality warehouse space lead them to build in the area.

Blue Road just completed the second-largest speculative warehouse at 315,000 feet and already has a company by the name of Tecma occupying it.

In a couple of weeks, Love's Truck Stop will be opening the first truck stop in the area.

Jerry Pacheco with the Border Industrial Association said, "The closeness to the Santa Teresa port of entry and the intermodal terminal are huge for the continual explosion of development in the area."