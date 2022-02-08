US stands by Boeing settlement reached in Trump’s final days

By The Associated Press

The Justice Department is standing by a settlement it reached with Boeing to drop criminal charges relating to the 737 Max airliner. The department said in a filing Tuesday that a federal court in Texas should reject a request by families of passengers killed in Max crashes to re-open the case. Just last month, family members were granted a video meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland. They asked Garland to help them re-open a $2.5 billion settlement with Boeing. But the Justice Department is declining to re-open the case, saying the settlement provided more compensation for families than the law requires.