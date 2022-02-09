Kerry calls for keeping power markets open in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has called for more investment in clean energy and urged Mexico to keep its power market “open and competitive.” Wednesday’s comments come amid tensions over Mexico’s plan to favor its state-owned electricity company and limit private and foreign firms that have invested in renewable energy. Kerry offered U.S. financing and technology for renewables. Kerry said the U.S. respects Mexican sovereignty — a reference to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s push to favor energy self-sufficiency and state-owned companies. Mexico has denied López Obrador’s proposed reforms are in violation of the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade pact.