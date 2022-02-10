Officials: Avian flu strain at Indiana farm hasn’t spread

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say a strain of avian flu that can cause high mortality rates among birds confirmed at a commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana has not spread to neighboring farms. The Indiana State Board of Animal Health said Thursday that poultry farms with a 10-kilometer control area around the infected Dubois County farm have completed an initial round of surveillance testing for highly pathogenic avian influenza, and all of the tests were negative. It says testing of the control-area farms will continue on a weekly basis. The 18 commercial poultry flocks within the control area are under quarantine until further notice.