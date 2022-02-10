Over COVID, Meyers Taylor gets Olympic bobsled training runs

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor has finally made it to the Olympic track. The worst of her coronavirus scare that started with a positive test on Jan. 29 is behind her and the three-time Olympic medalist was able to participate in the first official session of women’s monobob training. She was fifth in the first training run and 10th in the second. There are four more runs of training before the monobob competition begins Sunday.