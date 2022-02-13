Albuquerque police investigating fatal shooting at apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque police say they are investigating a homicide. They say officers were dispatched to an apartment in the northeast part of the city about a shooting that occurred around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Police say a man was found shot in the chest and he died at the scene. The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet. Police say detectives are interviewing several witnesses, but there is no immediate word on any suspects in the case.