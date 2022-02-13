Betis beats Levante 4-2 to strengthen its hold on 3rd place

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis has strengthened its hold on third place in the Spanish league with a 4-2 win at last-place Levante. Nabil Fekir scored twice and Edgar González and William Carvalho added a goal each to secure Manuel Pellegrini’s team its seventh win in its last nine matches in all competitions. The win left Betis seven points from city rival Sevilla in second place. League leader Real Madrid is 11 points ahead of Betis after a 0-0 draw at Villarreal on Saturday. Betis has a four-point gap to fourth-place Atlético Madrid. Atlético beat Getafe 4-3 on Saturday and has a game in hand.