Man rushed to the hospital after stabbing

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing.

According to the El Paso Police Department, the stabbing happened at 1071 Country Club Road in El Paso's Upper Valley.

The call for the stabbing came just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police were seen at the scene of the stabbing. Portions of the area were tapped off.

Police weren't able to provide any other information surrounding the stabbing.

