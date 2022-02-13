Russian doping case: How did we get here?

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be one of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn’t worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skating star found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one week earlier. She was giving video testimony to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to carry on competing. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar now implicated in a doping case?