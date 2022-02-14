Corinne Suter wins Olympic downhill gold, Goggia gets silver

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Corinne Suter edged defending Olympic champion Sofia Goggia by 0.16 seconds to win the downhill race at the Beijing Games. The 27-year-old Swiss skier injured both knees just before the start of the season and said this week that she had been on crutches for a month and in constant pain after her fall. Goggia hurt her left knee about a month ago but still managed to take the lead by nearly half a second. She let out a roar after crossing the line and then kissed a television camera. Suter came down the mountain a short time later and took the lead. Nadia Delago of Italy finished 0.57 behind Suter for bronze.