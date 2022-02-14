Fox tests positive for rabies; 1st New Mexico case this year

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Department of Health officials say a fox from Catron County near Reserve has tested positive for rabies. They say it’s the first positive fox rabies case in New Mexico so far this year. The fox was submitted to the state public health laboratory in Albuquerque for testing after it bit a person last Friday. Authorities say the unidentified victim is receiving treatment. They say rabies is a deadly viral disease that can be prevented, but not cured. As New Mexico’s largest state agency, the Department of Health offers public health services in all 33 counties and collaborates with 23 Native American tribes, Pueblos and nations.