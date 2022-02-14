How El Paso flower shops prepared for Valentine’s Day 2022
EL PASO, Texas – Another Valentine's day within a pandemic. This year, seeking something for that special someone comes with higher prices and the challenges brought on by supply shortages.
El Paso flower shops have been prepared in the week leading up to Valentine's Day. They've seen inflation impact the industry but have made adjustments to alleviate the impact.
According to flower shops ABC-7 spoke to, deliveries have been a popular option this year.
