State Police: Shooting leaves suspect dead, deputies unhurt

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is dead after being shot during an encounter with at least one Torrance County sheriff’s deputy. The New Mexico State Police is investigating the incident that took place Monday night in a rural area of Edgewood south of Interstate 40 and said no deputies were injured. No identities or additional information on circumstances of the incident were released. Edgewood is 26 miles (42 kilometers) east of Albuquerque.