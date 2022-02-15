US figure skaters struggle at women’s Olympic short program

By SALLY HO

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. figure skaters are advancing to the free skate but struggled to break through in the short program on Tuesday night at the Beijing Olympics. The first night of the marquee women’s contest has become overshadowed by the latest Russian doping scandal. Only Alysa Liu made it into the top 10 – placing 8th – with a more conservative skating program. Fellow American Mariah Bell also had an shaky performance. Both she and Karen Chen fell in their programs.