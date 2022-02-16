ABC-7 First Alert: Strong winds causing patches of blowing dust

EL PASO, Texas - As of 10:30 AM on Wednesday, westerly and southwesterly winds were already picking up across the Borderland. From views on the western Franklin Mountain foothills, large patches of dust could be seen from miles away- moving across Ciudad Juarez and into west and central El Paso. The winds began to howl around 11 AM, according to an ABC-7 viewer who lives on the west side.

The National Weather Service Office in El Paso issued a High Wind Warming and Blowing Dust Advisory for almost the entire DMA (El Paso, Hudspeth, Culberson, and the southern half of Dona Ana counties) as well as all of Otero County, and a Wind Advisory for areas west (including Luna, Grant, most of Sierra, and Hildago counties). The aforementioned warnings and advisories will not expire until 7 PM on Wednesday.

Those warnings were issued due to sustained winds anywhere from 25-40, with gusts up to 55-65 mph from the southwest across the area.

Secure all loose items- that includes all trash bins, outdoor decor, plants, flimsy trees, and whatever else that could be toppled over.