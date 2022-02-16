Blazers overcome Morant’s 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

By CLAY BAILEY

Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant’s 44-point game and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight game. Desmond Bane scored 30 points and Brandon Clarke finished with 12 for Memphis, which had its six-game win streak halted.